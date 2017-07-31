How to order prints

Limited edition prints are signed, numbered and catalogued by the artist, and giclee printed on finest quality archival paper. They can be ordered individually or in full sets, by contacting Kelly on email or by phone. Prints can be sent anywhere in the world via international courier, and via Postnet within South Africa for R120. It is much cheaper and easier to send unframed artwork, which is rolled in a cardboard tube. Framing can be arranged through the artist’s personal framer, Handmade Frames, preferably for clients who can collect the piece in person due to the risk of breakage in transit when using couriers.

*All the following images can be printed to any size on request. Different sized prints will be signed by the artist, but not part of the numbered edition.

Peony with Pin-Tailed Wydah Peony with Pin-Tailed Wydah

Paper size 40cm wide x 48cm high Limited Edition of 30 Price : R5000

Primula Primula

Nasturtiums Nasturtiums

Mini Flower Series Paper Size 20cm across x 26cm high Editions of 60 Price R1200 each

Fushia

Pansies

Daffodils

Hyacinth

Golden Oriole with Yellow Aloes

Paper size: 40cm x 50cm

Edition of 50

Price: R4600

Antique Waterflowers

Chinoiserie Series

Paper Size: 45cm x 45cm

Editions of 60

R2500 each

[/et_pb_text][/et_pb_column][et_pb_column type=”1_4″ _builder_version=”3.25″ background_position=”top_left” custom_padding=”|||” custom_padding__hover=”|||”][et_pb_image src=”https://kellyhiggs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/KH_450x450_orange-flamboyant-duckegg.jpg” alt=”Camellia” title_text=”Camellia” show_in_lightbox=”on” align_tablet=”center” align_phone=”” align_last_edited=”on|desktop” _builder_version=”3.23″ always_center_on_mobile=”on”][/et_pb_image][et_pb_text _builder_version=”3.27.4″ text_text_color=”#ffffff” background_layout=”dark”]

Orange Flamboyant

Pink Striped Camellias

White Rambling Roses

[/et_pb_text][/et_pb_column][et_pb_column type=”1_4″ _builder_version=”3.25″ background_position=”top_left” custom_padding=”|||” custom_padding__hover=”|||”][et_pb_image src=”https://kellyhiggs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/KH_450x450_pink-striped-camellias-stone.jpg” alt=”Cattleya” title_text=”Cattleya” show_in_lightbox=”on” align_tablet=”center” align_phone=”” align_last_edited=”on|desktop” _builder_version=”3.23″ always_center_on_mobile=”on”][/et_pb_image][et_pb_text _builder_version=”3.27.4″ text_text_color=”#ffffff” background_layout=”dark”][/et_pb_text][/et_pb_column][et_pb_column type=”1_4″ _builder_version=”3.25″ background_position=”top_left” custom_padding=”|||” custom_padding__hover=”|||”][et_pb_image src=”https://kellyhiggs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/KH_450x450_white-rambling-roses.jpg” alt=”Lily” title_text=”Lily” show_in_lightbox=”on” align_tablet=”center” align_phone=”” align_last_edited=”on|desktop” _builder_version=”3.23″ always_center_on_mobile=”on”][/et_pb_image][et_pb_text _builder_version=”3.27.4″ text_text_color=”#ffffff” background_layout=”dark”][/et_pb_text][/et_pb_column][/et_pb_row][et_pb_row column_structure=”1_4,1_4,1_4,1_4″ use_custom_gutter=”on” gutter_width=”2″ _builder_version=”3.25″][et_pb_column type=”1_4″ _builder_version=”3.25″ background_position=”top_left” custom_padding=”|||” custom_padding__hover=”|||”][et_pb_image src=”https://kellyhiggs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/Amaryllis-Florals-Set.jpg” alt=”Amaryllis” title_text=”Amaryllis” show_in_lightbox=”on” align_tablet=”center” align_phone=”” align_last_edited=”on|desktop” _builder_version=”3.23″ animation_style=”slide” animation_direction=”left” animation_duration=”500ms” animation_intensity_slide=”10%” border_style=”solid” sticky=”off” always_center_on_mobile=”on”][/et_pb_image][et_pb_text _builder_version=”3.27.4″ text_text_color=”#ffffff” background_layout=”dark” border_style=”solid”]Amaryllis[/et_pb_text][et_pb_text _builder_version=”3.27.4″ text_text_color=”#ffffff” background_layout=”dark” border_style=”solid”]

Floral Series

Paper Size: 24cm x 30cm

Editions of 60

SOLD OUT

[/et_pb_text][/et_pb_column][et_pb_column type=”1_4″ _builder_version=”3.25″ background_position=”top_left” custom_padding=”|||” custom_padding__hover=”|||”][et_pb_image src=”https://kellyhiggs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/Camellia-Florals-Set.jpg” alt=”Camellia” title_text=”Camellia” show_in_lightbox=”on” align_tablet=”center” align_phone=”” align_last_edited=”on|desktop” _builder_version=”3.23″ animation_style=”slide” animation_direction=”left” animation_duration=”500ms” animation_intensity_slide=”10%” border_style=”solid” sticky=”off” always_center_on_mobile=”on”][/et_pb_image][et_pb_text _builder_version=”3.27.4″ text_text_color=”#ffffff” background_layout=”dark” border_style=”solid”]Camellia[/et_pb_text][/et_pb_column][et_pb_column type=”1_4″ _builder_version=”3.25″ background_position=”top_left” custom_padding=”|||” custom_padding__hover=”|||”][et_pb_image src=”https://kellyhiggs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/Cattleya-Florals-Set.jpg” alt=”Cattleya” title_text=”Cattleya” show_in_lightbox=”on” align_tablet=”center” align_phone=”” align_last_edited=”on|desktop” _builder_version=”3.23″ animation_style=”slide” animation_direction=”left” animation_duration=”500ms” animation_intensity_slide=”10%” border_style=”solid” sticky=”off” always_center_on_mobile=”on”][/et_pb_image][et_pb_text _builder_version=”3.27.4″ text_text_color=”#ffffff” background_layout=”dark” border_style=”solid”]Cattleya[/et_pb_text][/et_pb_column][et_pb_column type=”1_4″ _builder_version=”3.25″ background_position=”top_left” custom_padding=”|||” custom_padding__hover=”|||”][et_pb_image src=”https://kellyhiggs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/Lily-Florals-Set.jpg” alt=”Lily” title_text=”Lily” show_in_lightbox=”on” align_tablet=”center” align_phone=”” align_last_edited=”on|desktop” _builder_version=”3.23″ animation_style=”slide” animation_direction=”left” animation_duration=”500ms” animation_intensity_slide=”10%” border_style=”solid” sticky=”off” always_center_on_mobile=”on”][/et_pb_image][et_pb_text _builder_version=”3.27.4″ text_text_color=”#ffffff” background_layout=”dark” border_style=”solid”]Lily[/et_pb_text][/et_pb_column][/et_pb_row][et_pb_row column_structure=”1_4,1_4,1_4,1_4″ use_custom_gutter=”on” gutter_width=”2″ _builder_version=”3.25″][et_pb_column type=”1_4″ _builder_version=”3.25″ background_position=”top_left” custom_padding=”|||” custom_padding__hover=”|||”][et_pb_image src=”https://kellyhiggs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/Green-Slipper-Orchid-with-Sunbird.jpeg” alt=”Shelley’s Sunbird” title_text=”Shelley’s Sunbird” align_tablet=”center” align_phone=”” align_last_edited=”on|desktop” _builder_version=”3.23″ animation_style=”slide” animation_direction=”left” animation_duration=”500ms” animation_intensity_slide=”10%” border_style=”solid” sticky=”off” always_center_on_mobile=”on”][/et_pb_image][et_pb_text _builder_version=”3.27.4″ text_text_color=”#ffffff” background_layout=”dark” border_style=”solid”]Shelley’s Sunbird[/et_pb_text][et_pb_text _builder_version=”3.27.4″ text_text_color=”#ffffff” background_layout=”dark” border_style=”solid”]

Slipper Orchids with Sunbirds Series

Paper Size: 36cm x 46cm

Editions of 50

R2500.00 each

[/et_pb_text][/et_pb_column][et_pb_column type=”1_4″ _builder_version=”3.25″ background_position=”top_left” custom_padding=”|||” custom_padding__hover=”|||”][et_pb_image src=”https://kellyhiggs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/Pink-Slipper-Orchid-with-Sunbird.jpeg” alt=”Grey Sunbird” title_text=”Grey Sunbird” align_tablet=”center” align_phone=”” align_last_edited=”on|desktop” _builder_version=”3.23″ animation_style=”slide” animation_direction=”left” animation_duration=”500ms” animation_intensity_slide=”10%” border_style=”solid” sticky=”off” always_center_on_mobile=”on”][/et_pb_image][et_pb_text _builder_version=”3.27.4″ text_text_color=”#ffffff” background_layout=”dark” border_style=”solid”]Grey Sunbird

[/et_pb_text][/et_pb_column][et_pb_column type=”1_4″ _builder_version=”3.25″ background_position=”top_left” custom_padding=”|||” custom_padding__hover=”|||”][et_pb_image src=”https://kellyhiggs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/Purple-Slipper-Orchid-with-SUnbird.jpeg” alt=”Coppery Sunbird” title_text=”Coppery Sunbird” align_tablet=”center” align_phone=”” align_last_edited=”on|desktop” _builder_version=”3.23″ animation_style=”slide” animation_direction=”left” animation_duration=”500ms” animation_intensity_slide=”10%” border_style=”solid” sticky=”off” always_center_on_mobile=”on”][/et_pb_image][et_pb_text _builder_version=”3.27.4″ text_text_color=”#ffffff” background_layout=”dark” border_style=”solid”]Coppery Sunbird

[/et_pb_text][/et_pb_column][et_pb_column type=”1_4″ _builder_version=”3.25″ background_position=”top_left” custom_padding=”|||” custom_padding__hover=”|||”][et_pb_image src=”https://kellyhiggs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/Yellow-Slipper-Orchid-with-Sunbird.jpeg” alt=”Violetbacked Sunbird” title_text=”Violetbacked Sunbird” align_tablet=”center” align_phone=”” align_last_edited=”on|desktop” _builder_version=”3.23″ animation_style=”slide” animation_direction=”left” animation_duration=”500ms” animation_intensity_slide=”10%” border_style=”solid” sticky=”off” always_center_on_mobile=”on”][/et_pb_image][et_pb_text _builder_version=”3.27.4″ text_text_color=”#ffffff” background_layout=”dark” border_style=”solid”]Violetbacked Sunbird

[/et_pb_text][/et_pb_column][/et_pb_row][et_pb_row column_structure=”1_3,1_3,1_3″ use_custom_gutter=”on” _builder_version=”3.25″][et_pb_column type=”1_3″ _builder_version=”3.25″ background_position=”top_left” custom_padding=”|||” custom_padding__hover=”|||”][et_pb_image src=”https://kellyhiggs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/Protea-Lilies.jpg” align_tablet=”center” align_phone=”” align_last_edited=”on|desktop” _builder_version=”3.23″ animation_style=”slide” animation_direction=”left” animation_duration=”500ms” animation_intensity_slide=”10%” border_style=”solid” sticky=”off” always_center_on_mobile=”on”][/et_pb_image][et_pb_text _builder_version=”3.27.4″ text_text_color=”#ffffff” header_text_color=”#ffffff” background_layout=”dark”]Protea & Lillies

Paper Size: 42cm x 52cm

Edition of 30

(SOLD OUT)

