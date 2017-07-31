How to order prints
Limited edition prints are signed, numbered and catalogued by the artist, and giclee printed on finest quality archival paper. They can be ordered individually or in full sets, by contacting Kelly on email or by phone. Prints can be sent anywhere in the world via international courier, and via Postnet within South Africa for R120. It is much cheaper and easier to send unframed artwork, which is rolled in a cardboard tube. Framing can be arranged through the artist’s personal framer, Handmade Frames, preferably for clients who can collect the piece in person due to the risk of breakage in transit when using couriers.
*All the following images can be printed to any size on request. Different sized prints will be signed by the artist, but not part of the numbered edition.
Fushia[/et_pb_text][et_pb_text _builder_version=”3.27.4″]
Chinoiserie Series
Paper Size: 45cm x 45cm
Editions of 60
R2500 each
Chinoiserie Series

Paper Size: 45cm x 45cm

Editions of 60

R2500 each
Floral Series

Paper Size: 24cm x 30cm

Editions of 60

SOLD OUT
Floral Series
Paper Size: 24cm x 30cm
Editions of 60
SOLD OUT
Cattleya
Lily
Shelley's Sunbird
Slipper Orchids with Sunbirds Series

Paper Size: 36cm x 46cm

Editions of 50

R2500.00 each
Slipper Orchids with Sunbirds Series
Paper Size: 36cm x 46cm
Editions of 50
R2500.00 each
Grey Sunbird
Coppery Sunbird
Violetbacked Sunbird
Protea & Lillies

Paper Size: 42cm x 52cm

Edition of 30

(SOLD OUT)
Paper Size: 42cm x 52cm
Edition of 30
(SOLD OUT)
